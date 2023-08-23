Carson Hocevar – Clean Harbors 175 Race Advance

IRP Recap: After qualifying fifth for the TSPORT 200, Carson Hocevar maintained a top-five position for most of the race for a fourth-place finish. This top-five finish marked Hocevar’s seventh top-five finish in the last nine races.



Hocevar on Last Race at Indianapolis Raceway Park: “A good run at IRP is a great way to start the Playoffs because it gives us the confidence we need as we continue our championship hunt. You can’t win the championship in these early rounds, but you sure can lose it. So, we’re making sure the latter doesn’t happen.”



Starting the Playoffs Hot: A win in the final regular season race allowed Carson Hocevar to enter the Playoffs with the most wins in the Craftsman Truck Series this season. Hocevar entered the Playoffs 19 points above the cutline, and after a top-five run, he left Indianapolis with a healthy 35 point gap.



Hocevar on Sunday’s Race at Milwaukee: “We’re entering this weekend as if it’s just another race. Yeah, we haven’t been here in the Truck Series in a while, but it’s just another opportunity for our team to find victory lane again. After a good run in IRP, we want to carry that momentum into Milwaukee and throughout the playoffs.”



On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

