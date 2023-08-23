Lawless Alan – Clean Harbors 175 Race Advance

IRP Recap: An eventful Friday afternoon in Indianapolis left Lawless Alan starting shotgun on the field for the TSPORT 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park. In the end, Alan was able to finish in 24th while remaining in 23rd in the driver point standings.



Alan on Last Race at Indianapolis Raceway Park: “These are the days that you don’t want to have as a team, but sometimes it plays out like that. This whole Niece Motorsports organization worked hard to get the truck back together and ready for the race. I’m proud of these guys for their commitment and I’m looking forward to closing out the season with this group.”



Alan on Friday’s Race at Milwaukee Mile Speedway: “Everyone’s going into this weekend on an even playing field. That said, we have as good of a shot as anyone to go out there and run up front. I’m looking forward to getting NASCAR back to Milwaukee and it has the possibility to be a really good day for our team.”



On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will sport the AUTOParkit colors this weekend. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings. AUTOParkit system structural steel and modular design can provide double the capacity of a traditional parking garage, providing up to 17 LEED points and drastically reducing construction time.

Niece Motorsports Pr