Ankrum sets sights on new track in the Dairyland State

Back to Iconic Milwaukee … The Milwaukee Mile plays hosts to the fifth short track event of the 2023 season on Sunday Afternoon and Tyler Ankrum looks to capitalize on his short track success in the Craftsman Truck Series. Ankrum currently resides 15th in the championship standings and looks to play spoiler for those in the playoffs.

History at Milwaukee ... The Milwaukee Mile is the oldest operating motor speedway in the world, hosting at least one auto race every year since 1903 (except during U.S. involvement in World War II). It operated as a dirt track until it was paved in 1954. The Craftsman Truck Series visited the track in their inaugural season (1995) and made yearly trips to the track until 2009. After a 14 year hiatus, the Craftsman Truck Series will return to one of the most historic tracks in the world.

Season to Date … Through 17 of 23 events for the 2023 schedule, Ankrum and the No. 16 LiUNA! team occupy the 15th position in the drivers championship standings. Ankrum’s season-best result came 14 races ago at Circuit of the Americas (fourth) and he has posted five finishes of tenth or better in the 2023 season.

Chassis Selection … Chassis No. 008 will make it’s third start of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at The Milwaukee Mile. This Toyota Tundra TRD Pro made it's last start at Nashville Superspeedway, where Ankrum would run around the top-10 most of the day. Ankrum and the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro would finish eighth in the Rackley Roofing 200.

Tune In … The Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile will kick off with practice starting on Saturday at 2:00 pm ET, however there will be no TV coverage. Sunday will kick off with qualifying at 11:30 am ET followed by NASCAR RaceDay at 3 pm ET (FS1), then green flag action on Sunday Afternoon at 4:00 pm ET (FS1). Stay connected with the No. 16 LiUNA! team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Tyler Ankrum Quote on The Milwaukee Mile:

“Going back to The Milwaukee Mile is going to be a great experience. It's been fun to go back and watch the old races at this unique track. This track has influenced so many other track designs, it will be awesome to get a full practice session to fine tune on our LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Not only is this a big week for the track, but a massive weekend for LiUNA! and the Wisconsin Laborers District Council. There will be 680 plus of my LiUNA! brothers and sisters attending the race on Sunday which will be awesome to see and be a part of."