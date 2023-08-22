Matt Mills - No. 51 J.F. Electric Silverado Craftsman Trucks Milwaukee Mile Preview

Do your expectations for this race change after a top-five finish in your KBM debut at Richmond? “It certainly gives us some momentum. I really just need to go out there and have another solid weekend. If we can qualify in the single digits again and finish in the single digits, I think that would be a good weekend. It's been more of a learning curve than I expected. Coming over here, it hasn’t just been show up and go faster, there's been a lot that I've had to learn and things that I've had to work on. We will go into Milwaukee with some momentum and try and have another solid day in the J.F. Electric Silverado.” Having never been to Milwaukee before, how are you preparing for this race? “I've been asking lots of questions from lots of different drivers, spotters, and watching a lot of YouTube videos. Basically, that’s how I approached IRP last weekend since there wasn’t a lot to go off of. It worked out well for us over at Young’s Motorsports. I feel like I have more resources over here at KBM, so hopefully we can go out there and start out with some good speed and fine tune from there.” As you’ve done your research, is there a track that you’ve been to that you feel will be similar to Milwaukee? “Yeah, maybe 3 and 4 at Gateway. Honestly, growing up in the north, a lot of our racetracks are flat so hopefully that will play into my wheelhouse. Milwaukee is a little bigger, but I still have a really good feeling about it.”