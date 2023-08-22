Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Milwaukee Mile Preview

How are you preparing for the Milwaukee Mile? “I've never been to Milwaukee, so I’ve just been watching a bunch of races on YouTube, getting on my iRacing Sim and obviously the Chevy Simulator -- just using all the tools and resources so that I can be as best prepared as I can when I show up.” As you've prepared for this race is there anything that you've found to be unique about the Milwaukee Mile? “Yeah, I think it's cool that it's kind of a worn out surface. It looks like there are two grooves that you can race each other on, but I think that passing is going to be really difficult. So, it'll be important to have speed early and qualify up front. What does it mean to be a part of NASCAR's return to the Milwaukee Mile? “It's just really unique. I watched the old Xfinity races there as a kid growing up, so I'm looking forward to going back there. I remember actually watching Kyle (Busch) race there years ago. So, it'll be really fun and I'm excited about it. It's kind of like North Wilkesboro. I don't think this return has quite as much hype as that place did, but it definitely should.”