Dye - Milwaukee Preview

Welcome Hamlin & Associates

Dye will run a new paint scheme on his No. 43 Chevrolet this weekend, as a Florida-based automotive marketing firm, Hamlin & Associates, joins the team to serve as his primary sponsor. In addition to their partnership with Dye and GMS Racing, Hamlin & Associates have planned an overarching partnership with the Race To Stop Suicide. The news of this partnership was made public last week, and the team's press release can be viewed here. Visit www.HamlinAndAssociates. com to learn more.

Chassis History/Info

Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 330 in Milwaukee. A true workhorse, this truck has been driven by Daniel in four races this season, and 19 total races in its tenure. Dye drove it at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, and lately at Pocono Raceway. His best finish with this truck is 11th, and it has won before with Zane Smith at Dover Motor Speedway in the 2020 season.

Milwaukee Strength

Out of the four drivers entered dawning past ARCA Menards Series experience at Milwaukee, Daniel Dye is tied for having the best average finish, and was arguably the most consistent driver between the two years. Dye made his first start at Milwaukee driving a GMS Racing entry in 2021, where he started and finished in the third position. The following year, Dye would back up his result by qualifying fifth and finishing third once again. With this synergy, Dye looks to deliver his first-career top-10 finish in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on Sunday.

Bainbridge at Milwaukee

Blake Bainbridge has one prior Milwaukee race on his resume, which came in the 2005 NASCAR Xfinity Series race held at the Mile. He served as Crew Chief for NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Bill Elliott, who qualified Bainbridge's car in 15th and finished in 17th on that day.

From the Driver's Seat

You're one of only a handful of drivers that has raced at Milwaukee before, so what have you learned about this track that you can carry into Sunday?

“Being able to have raced at Milwaukee twice before with the Truck Series race coming up is definitely going to be helpful. It's a unique place; it's a little bit similar to what we ran at St. Louis, but definitely different. The surface is way older and it's going to be a fun race in the trucks for sure. I loved it when I raced there in ARCA; we finished third both times we ran there. I'm going to try to use what I learned in those races when it comes to race around the competition and set up passes. We are excited to have Hamlin & Associates on our No. 43 Silverado, they are a new partner with our team and I think our truck looks fast, so hopefully we can replicate what we did the past two years and the success we had with them.”