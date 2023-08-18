Sean Hingorani to Make Craftsman Truck Series Debut in the HRE No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at The Milwaukee Mile

Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) announced today that Sean Hingorani will make his Craftsman Truck Series debut in the No. 61 Fidelity Capital Toyota Tundra TRD at the Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee MIle.

Sean at just sixteen years old, has become a rising star in the ARCA Menards Series. In March 2023, he launched his first full racing season in the ARCA Menards Series with Venturini Motorsports. In 22 events across the ARCA Menards Series, Hingorani has amassed three victories, 10 top fives, 12 top-10's, and three poles in 2023.

"I’m looking forward to joining Hattori Racing Enterprises in the #61 Fidelity Capital Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the weekend in Milwaukee. The #61 ran well at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and we are going to try and build on that success. The HRE team puts a quality truck on track and are really looking to get both trucks in the mix at the front. I'm looking forward to getting a full practice session under my belt ahead of my debut. It is great to have Fidelity Capital on board with us for the weekend and look to have a great debut race in the Craftsman Truck Series", said Hingorani

Sean was born and raised in Orange County, California, but his family's roots are in India. Growing up, he was always proud of his Indian heritage and embraced the culture and traditions that came with it. In an interview, Sean spoke about how his Indian heritage has influenced his life and career. He talked about the importance of family and community in Indian culture, and how those values have shaped his approach to racing and his interactions with fans and fellow racers.

Team owner Shige Hattori looks forward to Hingorani joining the organization for the Milwaukee Mile event.

“Sean has shown a lot of potential in his short career and we’re happy to have a driver of his caliber join HRE,” Hattori said. “He has won in many different types of race cars, which will prove to be beneficial. I think he has the ability to be successful with our team. We look forward to having a great run in Milwaukee for our new partner Fidelity Capital".

The Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile kicks off on Sunday, August 27th at 4:00pm EST. Catch all of the Craftsman Truck Series action on FS1.