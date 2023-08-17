Hamlin & Associates Named Title Sponsor of Daniel Dye’s No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet at Milwaukee

GMS Racing is proud to announce that the No. 43 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Dye will feature a new partner in Hamlin & Associates at the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 27.

Hamlin & Associates, celebrating 35 years of industry leadership, is recognized for providing dealers with premier automotive marketing solutions. Since 1988, Hamlin & Associates has been the top-tier choice for Automotive Direct Marketing. The partnership with the No. 43 Chevrolet team reflects a progressive, forward-thinking strategy.

"It's really cool to be able to represent a company in Hamlin & Associates that is just down the road from where I grew up, on our No. 43 Truck in Milwaukee," stated driver Daniel Dye. "Hopefully, we can put their black and orange Silverado up at the front of the field and give them a good run."

The Clean Harbors 175 at the Milwaukee Mile marks the 18th race of 23 scheduled in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season. Daniel previously competed at Milwaukee twice in the ARCA Menards Series in 2021 and 2022, securing a commendable third-place finish in both races.

"We're thrilled to back Daniel and the No. 43 team in Milwaukee," said John Hamlin, Founder and CEO of Hamlin & Associates. "Being on the truck is an honor for us, but our support for the Race to Stop Suicide is what truly resonates. The sight of the black and orange Hamlin & Associates Silverado at the historic Milwaukee Mile is something we eagerly anticipate, and we can't wait to cheer Daniel on."

Fans are invited to watch the Hamlin & Associates No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RST at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 27. The coverage will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM, beginning at 4:00 PM ET. For the latest behind-the-scenes news and updates, followers can also follow Daniel's various social media platforms.

GMS Racing PR