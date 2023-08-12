Lawless Alan - TSPORT 200 Race Recap

Alan On Friday’s Race at Indianapolis Raceway Park: "Today was a total team effort from the whole Niece Motorsports camp. A mistake on my part in practice put us behind and we weren't able to post a qualifying time. But, we were able to repair the truck and run a full race. Night's like this are a testament to how hard this team works and I'm fortunate to drive these trucks for Niece Motorsports."

Race Recap: Early Friday afternoon, Lawless Alan found himself with left-front damage after a practice incident took him out of the session. But, his AUTOChargit team, along with Niece Motorsports teammates, were able to work together to repair his Silverado ahead of the TSPORT 200 later that night.

After not setting a qualifying time, Alan would have to start shotgun on the field in 36th. But, the California-driver made his way just outside the top-25 early in the running. When the first stage concluded, Alan would be scored in 26th position. As the race continued, Alan would hold steady around the top-25 but would fall again to 26th as Stage Two came to a close.

When lap 200 rolled around, Alan was able to advance his Silverado to a 24th-place finish after fight adversity the first half of the race. The driver of the No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet is still 23rd in points heading into the last six races of the season.

Niece Motorsports PR