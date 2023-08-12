Carson Hocevar - TSPORT 200 Race Recap

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Indianapolis Raceway Park: "That was a great way to start the Playoffs for this team. We know what we need to do in order to make it to Phoenix; we just need to execute. I think we did everything right today, we qualified well, collected stages points, and finished inside the top-five. I'm so proud of this team for giving me another fast truck to work with and I'm hoping for some more of the same when we get to Milwaukee."

Race Recap: Carson Hocevar began his quest for a championship Friday night in Indianapolis with 8th top-five of the season. Hocevar showed top-10 speed all day as he set the 9th-best time in practice and backed it up with a fifth-place qualifying run.

Once the race began, the Michigan-driver quickly moved into 4th and began a heated battled with Christian Eckes for third. But, as the stage went on, Hocevar would drop to 6th when Stage One concluded.

Hocevar would continue to show speed throughout the remainder of the race as he never fell outside the top-ten including a 5th-place finish in the second of three stages. But, as the final stage began, Hocevar finally cracked into the top-three with just over 50 laps to go.

After 200 laps, Carson Hocevar piloted his No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet to a fourth-place finish with a 35 point cushion above the Playoff cut line heading into Milwaukee.

