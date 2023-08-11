Young’s Motorsports Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Spencer Boyd Primary Partner(s): Freedom Warranty Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Tyler Young 2023 Driver Points Position: 28th 2023 Owner Points Position: 34th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, the 17th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career. No. 157: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Boyd will make his 157th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 103rd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night. The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports. Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Freedom Warranty as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the second time in 2023. Freedom Warranty is the fastest-growing vehicle service contract administrator in the nation, offering a variety of products sold exclusively through authorized auto dealers, certified repair facilities, established lenders and accredited insurance agencies in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Their goal is to provide a valuable service to automobile owners who want to protect their investment and shield them from unexpected repairs. By providing superior service to contract holders, they strive to provide dependable coverage with customer care that goes above and beyond. Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative. Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.) The window for nominations will be open on July 4 through September 11, 2023, for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event, which will include for the first time a women-only hunt. Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in the fall of 2023. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. Four women plus one winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Stats: Friday night’s TSport 200 will mark Boyd’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the 0.686-mile short track. In his previous race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Boyd has a best-track finish of 36th after starting 29th in the 2022 TSport 200. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Boyd has made 17 starts throughout his career, carrying an average starting and finishing position of 26.1. Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports. In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds. Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 103 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.2. Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young. Friday night will be his first dance at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth, fifth and sixth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 15th with Jesse Little in the 2022 edition of the TSport 200 on July 29, 2022. Since 2022, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 30.7 and an average finish of 23.7 in three Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park starts overall. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 453 starts from 56 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.5 and an average finishing position of 21.7. Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote: On Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “Racing in Indianapolis is a dream come true. I have always wanted to race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and now I’m doing it back-to-back. “Growing up watching it on television, it produced great racing. With my first-ever sponsor in racing being from Indianapolis in Wilkerson Automation, this race track is special to me. “Stoked to get back there and the opportunity to rebound from our finish last year and have a promising run with our No. 12 Freedom Warranty team.” On the Bucks for the Brave: “This will be the sixth annual Bucks for the Brave that I will be associated with. I look forward to it every year and am humbled to represent all Veterans and First Responders on my truck. “What Record Rack does to authentically engage my fellow NASCAR fans that love hunting and their country is truly inspiring. I love being a part of it and am honored to help promote nominations.”