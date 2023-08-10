Jake Drew to Pilot the No. 61 AISIN Toyota at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Welcome to the Team… Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) announced today that the team will field an entry for Jake Drew in the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Drew will pilot the No. 61 AISIN Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the event.

Drew History ... The 2021 season was Drew’s first season in the ARCA Menards Series West in the Sunrise Racing No. 9 car. In 2021, Drew recorded three poles, four top fives, and seven top tens. The season ended just shy of the championship that was ultimately decided in a tiebreaker. Drew returned in 2022 to the No. 6 Sunrise Racing car with Bruncati. Drew led the team to four poles, four wins, nine top fives, and 10 top tens in Bruncati’s farewell ARCA Menards Series West season, which captured him the 2022 ARCA Menards Series West Championship.

Season to Date … Drew has one start on the season coming two months ago at Nashville Superspeedway. Drew would end up finishing 12th on the night in his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut with Thorsport Racing.

Chassis Selection … Chassis No. 014 will make it’s second start of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. This Toyota Tundra TRD Pro made it's last start at North Wilkesboro Speedway, where Christopher Bell would run around the top-10 most of the day. Unfortunately, after some late race restarts would finish 16th.

Tune In … Fox Sports 1 has complete coverage of the T Sport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park starting with Practice and Qualifying coverage on Friday at 3:30 pm ET (FS1), followed by NASCAR RaceDay at 8 pm ET (FS1), then green flag action on Friday night at 9:30 pm ET (FS1). Stay connected with the No. 61 AISIN team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Jake Drew Quote on Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

“ I’m looking forward to joining Hattori Racing Enterprises in the #61 AISIN Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the weekend in Indianapolis. The #61 ran well at Pocono Raceway and we are going to try and build on that success. The HRE team puts a quality truck on track and are really looking to get both trucks in the mix at the front. It is great to have AISIN on board with us for the weekend as they host employees and partners as they have a couple plants close to the Indianapolis area".