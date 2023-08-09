Greg Van Alst to Pilot Young’s Motorsports No. 20 Chevrolet for Remainder of Truck Series Season

Young’s Motorsports and Greg Van Alst Motorsports confirmed today that Daytona ARCA Menards Series winner Greg Van Alst will pilot the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet entry for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season beginning with Friday night’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (LOIRP).



A veteran of the short track scene, the Anderson, Ind. native will carry support from CB Fabricating for a minimum of five of the seven remaining races, including Van Alst’s hometown race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on August 11, 2023.



Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating and assembly.



Their 40,000-square-foot facility allows them to service the needs of many different industries. Everything from the Automotive, agricultural, aquatic, medical, transportation, electrical enclosures and much more.



“I am very appreciative of this opportunity with Young’s Motorsports,” said Van Alst. “I have been weighing our options on what path to take for the remainder of the 2023 season and when Tyler and I chatted, the pairing made sense.



“I know he holds a lot of the same values and expectations that I have being a racing veteran but also a new face on the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tour. I think we can put together some strong finishes that could lead to more for next season.



“I am ready to get started at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park this weekend in our No. 20 CB Fabricating Chevrolet Silverado!”



Van Alst, 42, has 36 ARCA Menards Series starts to his resume, including his popular Daytona win, three top-five and 17 top-10 finishes. In five ARCA races this season, he earned one win, one top-five and three top-10 finishes.



Before transitioning to Young’s Motorsports, Van Alst, the 2019 ARCA | CRA Super Series champion recently competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Alpha Prime Racing competing at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway respectively.



“I am thrilled to welcome Greg to the Young’s Motorsports family,” offered Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young. “I have watched Greg for several years now and his determination and passion is going to be a great asset to our organization over the next three months.



“With his experience and background, we feel he can bring a lot to the table and help us not only evaluate our Truck Series program – but also offer a good trajectory for improvements for the 2024 season.



“We are definitely looking forward to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and the remaining six races thereafter. With Greg’s ability and craft behind the wheel, I know we’re in good hands.”



In addition to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Van Alst will return to the ARCA Menards Series tour and compete in Friday’s Truck Series preamble, the Reese’s 200 slated to roll off at 6:00 p.m. ET.



For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).



For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).



For more on CB Fabricating, please visit CBFabricating.com and like them on Facebook (CB Fabricating).



The TSport 200 (200 laps | 137.2 miles) is the 17th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Fri, Aug. 11 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:05 p.m. Qualifying follows at 4:05 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 9:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.



Young's Motorsports PR