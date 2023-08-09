Landen Lewis Returns to the Truck Series with Roper Racing

Roper Racing once again is handing over the wheel to ARCA West Series regular, Landen Lewis. Lewis made a run with the team last month at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and was struck with bad weather dampening his NASCAR Truck Series debut. The series rookie survived the run in the rain and as the sun came out found time to learn and progress. “Yes, the weather conditions may have hindered my debut and made things a little difficult,” Lewis said. “However, it was a great learning experience, and I was glad to run inside the top 15 for most of the race. Unfortunately, the results didn't reflect our good performance. I am looking forward to hopefully having better weather conditions at LIRP and capitalizing on a strong run.” Landen’s crew chief Bruce Cook added, “There's a lot of hard braking, and steering input at LIRP, as a young driver with Landen’s ability to know how much speed to carry through a corner with brakes and momentum is very good. I feel LIRP is a track Landen and his style should exceed at.” Landen commented, “Yes, I believe the short track runs in the ARCA West car will likely help me in the Truck race at Indy. The truck’s definitely drive differently but I believe the short track racing experience will help.”

A rookie driver yet far from a rookie team. Roper Racing has concreted themselves into the series with success and remains competitive. Putting together a program to work with a young driver like Landen is an amazing feat and what keeps the series and sport growing. “I was 40 years old before I had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of these trucks,” said team owner Cory Roper. He continued, “I had to build a career and a few successful companies to give myself and my family this opportunity to be a part of this great sport we all love. I always knew this was the path Roper Racing was going to take, to be able to give young talent the opportunity we as a family just didn’t have. CarQuest came onboard with us about a year after we started in the truck series and they have been a wonderful partner in this dream for me and my family. Landen now has the opportunity because of what he has accomplished in his young career and I’m looking forward to watching him grow and blessed to be able to give him the opportunity. And with Landen’s family owning a CarQuest store and passed down for a couple of generations, just completes the circle.”

The fourth generation driver is humbled and filled with gratitude. “First and foremost, I would like to thank Cory, Craig, and the entire Roper family for giving me this opportunity.” Landen continued, “I also want to thank Bruce Cook for recommending me for this chance to drive for the Roper family. And a special thanks to CARQuest for supporting this opportunity and allowing me to represent their colors.”

Race details:

Date: Friday, Aug 11th, 9:00 PM ET - 6:00 PM PT

Track: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Televised on: FS1

Team Hornaday PR