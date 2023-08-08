Jack Wood - No. 51 Rowdy Manufacturing Silverado Craftsman Trucks IRP Preview

How hard is it having breaks in your schedule behind the wheel of the No. 51 truck? “It has its ups and downs; it was nice to have time to kind of travel a little bit and spend time with friends and family. I’ll go to the simulator before the race this week and knock some of the rust off and try to get in some other vehicles before the race this weekend.” IRP has a unique configuration. How do you attack that track? “It reminds me a lot of a track that I grew up racing at in Southern California -- Irwindale (Speedway). It’s a cool track to go to with the trucks and I think that it will race really well. Last year it was a struggle for me to get that place figured out, but the KBM stuff was really fast there last year and the short track program this year in general at KBM has been really strong, so I’m excited to go there with the 51 guys.” Do you approach this race differently with the 51 team being in the owner’s playoffs? “You think about it, but in the end, I just have to go out there and do my job. The trucks obviously have speed -- Kyle’s been able to win the two races and bring home the 100th win for KBM. We are going to do our best to get the 51 team as far as we can in the owner’s playoffs and if we can just go out and execute, I think that we will be just fine.”