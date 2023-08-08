Lawless Alan - TSPORT 200 Race Advance

Richmond Recap: Lawless Alan had an uneventful night in Richmond, finishing 28th after battling the handling of his truck throughout the race. Alan remains 24th in the driver point standings heading into the final seven races of the season.

Alan on Last Race at Richmond Raceway: “We struggled to pass in Richmond and it showed in the results. We had a really competitive lap in practice and qualifying, but we just weren’t there in the race. I think I learned a lot this time in Richmond and it will be nice to have those notes whenever we go back there.”

Alan at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: In one start at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Lawless Alan qualified 22nd and finished 34th after an incident with 53 laps remaining.

Alan on Friday’s Race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “I’m looking forward to this weekend. We showed really good speed there last year before being taken out in a wreck. I’m hoping we can get a better result this time around and I’m excited to get back there.”

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the AUTOChargit colors this weekend at Indianapolis Raceway Park. AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications.

Niece Motorsports PR