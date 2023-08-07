Daniel Dye to Honor Auto Racing Legend Gary Bettenhausen with Unique Throwback Paint Scheme at IRP

GMS Racing is very pleased to announce that the No. 43 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Dye will have a special tribute paint scheme to Gary Bettenhausen, 1983 USAC National Champion, when the series visits Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, August 11. Title sponsorship for the event will be Bettenhausen Automotive, known as "Chicago's Best Dealership."

The Bettenhausen family, with roots in racing that trace back to patriarch Merle and extend to sons Gary and Tony, has left an indelible imprint on the motorsports world. Among them, Gary Bettenhausen emerged as a significant figure in American racing, carving a career that cut across multiple series over numerous decades. Gary's most enduring legacy rests in the world of open-wheel racing. Between 1968 and 1993, Gary competed in the prestigious Indianapolis 500 21 times, achieving his highest finish of third place in 1980. His contributions to motorsports remain a testament to the Bettenhausen family's enduring influence on the sport.

"It's such an honor to have the opportunity to drive a race truck themed after one of racing's icons in Gary Bettenhausen," remarked GMS Racing driver Daniel Dye. "The entire Bettenhausen family has such a strong legacy in motorsports, and to have their automotive group and paint scheme on our No. 43 Chevy at IRP is so cool. So much happened before I was around in this sport, and to be a small part of a tribute is pretty cool."

As the primary sponsor on the No. 43 truck, BettenhausenAuto.com's involvement signifies a beautiful blend of motorsports passion and dedication to automotive excellence. The partnership demonstrates a mutual commitment to innovation, high performance, and the rich history of motorsports.

“We are honored to partner with Daniel and Randy Dye, and to be onboard the No. 43 GMS Racing truck for the race in Indianapolis this Friday night,” said Mike Bettenhausen, President of Bettenhausen Automotive. “With a rich family history in racing in Indy and throughout the Midwest, this opportunity is a perfect fit for us. We can’t wait to cheer on the red and white tribute scheme that will be on Daniel’s No. 43."

Fans can see the Bettenhausen Automotive No. 43 Silverado RST at Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, August 11th. Coverage will be live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM, with additional coverage through GMS Racing and Daniel Dye social media platforms.

GMS Racing PR

