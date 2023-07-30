Lawless Alan - Worldwide Express 250 Race Recap

Alan On Saturday's Race at Richmond Raceway: "We battled the balance of the truck for most of the race. But, we were able to find speed at the end of the race as we were able to battle back from the early-race problems. In the end, we were able to show speed through most of the weekend and I'm looking forward to another short track in IRP in a few weeks."

Race Recap: After 250 laps, Lawless Alan would pilot his IEDA / Easton Sales and Rentals Silverado to a 28th-place finish at Richmond Raceway. Alan started just outside the top-20 but would fall early as he reported his truck had no rear grip leading to a 31st-place finish in Stage One.



As the race progressed, Alan and team made steady changes to his Silverado as strategy would play a big factor with a late caution. Crew chief, Wally Rogers, kept the No. 45 on track throughout the second stage en route to a 23rd-place finish in Stage Two.



The final stage went green from start to finish with tire strategy proving to be key as the winning truck split the final stage in half, pitting with 30 laps remaining. In the end, Alan would finish in 24th while remaining in the same position in the driver's points standings.

Niece Motorsports PR