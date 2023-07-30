Restart Violation Relegates Chase Purdy to 22nd-Place Finish

Chase Purdy was in a must-win situation in Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250 and despite having a Bama Buggies Silverado that had the speed it needed to bring home the victory, was relegated to a 22nd-place finish after NASCAR deemed that he pulled out of line before the start-finish line coming to take the green flag at the start of Stage Two. Purdy qualified ninth and finished the opening stanza in the eighth position before being called for the restart violation at the beginning of Stage Two. After having to serve a pass-through penalty, he returned to the track two laps down in the 30th position. After taking the wave around at the end of Stage Two, the Mississippi native drove from the back of the field into the Lucky Dog position with just over 50 laps remaining, but another caution never occurred and he had to bring his truck to pit road with 25 laps remaining because he was about to run out of fuel. The 23-year-old driver finished the regular season 13th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series point standings and did not make the playoffs.