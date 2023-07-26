Zane Smith and the No. 38 Boot Barn Ford F-150 Team Richmond Raceway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES Finishing 34th at the Pocono Raceway, Smith and the No. 38 team are looking to rebound this Saturday evening. The team looks to improve on last year’s run when Smith finished ninth. Smith has never finished outside the top-15 at the track in the truck series. CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON “Richmond is a unique challenge. It’s a short track but it’s really fast. The frontstretch is almost a long sweeping turn and then the turns are banked enough to carry your momentum down the backstretch with a lot of speed. So, you are working on a lot of handling and downforce while also knowing that you need to save tires and try to keep the brakes cool. It’s a challenge, but it is a great track and usually an exciting race.” DRIVER ZANE SMITH “I have had good runs at Richmond, but never that top-five or a win. That has to be the goal this weekend as we try and get ready for another playoff run. “It’s great to see Boot Barn on the truck for two big races for us. It is always a favorite scheme.”