Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Richmond Preview

'Chase'n a Playoff Spot: Chase Purdy and the No. 4 Bama Buggies team head to Richmond Raceway for Saturday’s Worldwide Express 250. Purdy enters the final race of the regular season 13th in the Truck Series point standings, 54 points below the cutoff line, putting him in a must-win situation to make the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs. The Mississippi native entered the 2022 season having never earned a top-five result in Truck Series action but has produced two across 15 races in his first season at Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), including a career-best runner-up finish at Texas Motor Speedway in April. He has already produced a career-high seven top-10 finishes this season, after posting just two each in 2021 and 2022. Purdy has recorded an average finish of 7.2 and finished inside the top 10 on all four paved ovals that are less than 1.3 miles in length raced in the Truck Series so far this season. His best result on those tracks was a fifth-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in June. The 23-year-old driver is in his third full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and first with KBM. He enters Saturday’s race having totaled two top-five and 12 top-10 finishes across his 67 career Truck Series starts. Across two Truck Series starts at Richmond, Purdy has an average finish of 21.0 with a best result of 14th coming in last year’s race. A KBM driver has won the last two Truck Series races at Richmond. John Hunter Nemechek won in 2021 and Chandler Smith was victorious last year. Purdy finished 16th in the Truck Series final standings in 2022 after competing in 22 of the 23 events. He posted two top-10 finishes and nine laps led, with a season-best finish of seventh coming at Talladega Superspeedway in October. Jimmy Villeneuve is atop the pit box for Purdy and the No. 4 Chevrolet team this season. Prior to being promoted to crew chief for the 2023 season, Villeneuve had served as a Truck Chief at KBM since the 2017 season and in that role was a part of 18 wins, a driver’s championship with Christopher Bell in 2017 and the 2019 owner’s championship with the No. 51 team. This will be Villeneuve’s first race calling the shots for a race at Richmond. Bama Buggies, your one-stop shop for all the biggest names in powersports and utility vehicles, will be the primary sponsor on Purdy’s No. 4 Chevrolet Saturday night and for the majority of the events on the 2023 schedule. They are Central Alabama’s powersports experts, serving as an authorized dealer of Polaris, Slingshot, and Seadoo.