Carson Hocevar - Worldwide Express 250 Race Advance

Pocono Recap: Carson Hocevar ran in the back-half of the top-10 for the majority of the race Saturday afternoon in Pocono. The Michigan-born driver rallied for a 12th-place finish to remain seventh in the driver point standings.

Hocevar on Last Race at Pocono Raceway: “All day we were nestled back between eighth and 12th. We didn’t perform how we thought we would have after qualifying inside the top-10. But, sometimes it just isn’t your day. We have one thing on our mind the rest of the year and that is to win a championship in Phoenix. So, we’re going to go into Richmond trying to get playoff points to help our push in the Round of 10.”

Hocevar at Richmond Raceway: Carson Hocevar has three starts at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with a best finish of 10th in 2022. Hocevar has an average finishing position of 14.7 with his worst finish being 22nd in his first start at the track.

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Richmond Raceway: “We haven’t been stout at Richmond in the past, but I’m hoping we can turn that around this time. Our Worldwide Express team has been fast during the second half of the season and I’m looking forward to getting to an abrasive racing surface like Richmond.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR