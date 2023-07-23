Carson Hocevar - CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Pocono: “We really battled with the balance of our truck all day long. It was really tough to pass once we got outside the top-ten but we continued to fight throughout the race. I’m thankful I get to drive these trucks for Niece Motorsports and Worldwide Express and I’m looking forward to chasing a championship in a few weeks.”

Race Recap: After a hard-fought race in Mid-Ohio two weeks prior, Carson Hocevar showed a lot of speed all weekend in Pocono. An eighth-place time in practice was followed with a fourth-place starting position for Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150.

Hocevar had an uneventful first stage as he would fall back to 10th at the first caution and eventually finish the first stage in 12th. But, Stage Two is where the action picked up as Phil Gould would bring the No. 42 Worldwide Express Silverado down pit road before the stage caution to gain positions on the ensuing restart. While Hocevar finished 30th in the stage, he was able to start inside the top-15 when Stage Three went green.

In the end, Carson would go on to finish 11th, remaining in 7th in the points standings with just one race left in the regular season.

Niece Motorsports PR