· Purdy’s KBM teammate Kyle Busch won Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150. It was his second victory of 2023 and his record-extending 64th victory of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Corey Heim finished second, while Taylor Gray, Christopher Bell and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five.

· There were five cautions for 20 laps and five lead changes among four drivers.