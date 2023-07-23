GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

Post-Race Quote: “I'm proud of the effort that every one of my crew guys put into our Champion Power Equipment Chevy today. Overall, given the situation we were in, a fifth place run is pretty good. We restarted 21st at the beginning of the final stage, and obviously track position is so tough here at Pocono with the package we have. I'm proud of the execution that we had there at the end. The last few couple of restarts worked in our favor, but overall we had a pretty solid truck there at the end, too. I'm a little disappointed in how we fired off, after yesterday I thought we were going to fire off at the beginning of the race a little better than we did. But Jeff made some good calls and the best we were all weekend was on that last stint. So yeah, I'm proud of the execution we made but we've still got some things to clean up on before Indy and before we start the playoffs.”