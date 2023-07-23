Thorsport - RACE RECAP: Pocono Raceway

“Not bad. We obviously got set behind a little bit in qualifying, but thought we did a good job of getting track position. It wasn’t a high-stage point day, but we salvaged a pretty good finish. After a little bit of a rough stretch in May and June, we’re starting to get our season turned around. We had a really good race at Mid-Ohio and had a chance to win, and then came back from an unfortunate circumstance with Ben and finished seventh, and then sixth here today from starting in the back. Now we start a stretch of really good racetracks for us. I’m excited for this last regular season race and then the playoffs.” YOU CLINCHED A PLAYOFF SPOT TODAY. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN? “It feels good. We felt like we were in good position all season from a points perspective. We just weren’t getting the results. We’ve had the speed all season, but just haven’t put the races together. Whether it’s wreck or mechanical failures we’ve just had a tough last six or seven races, so it feels good to get seventh last week and sixth this week. We can build on this going to the playoffs.”