Kyle Busch Earns KBM’s 100th win with Last-Lap Pass at Pocono

What does it mean to get KBM’s 100th win? “It’s pretty cool. It’s been fun – a great ride, obviously. This Silverado was really, really fast, we were just mired in traffic, and I was trying to find a way to make a clean move. Had to make a little bit of a racy one, a little bit of a dicey one getting into two. Heim ran a great race; we just needed this 100th win to get it over with. This Zariz Transport Silverado was just too fast to hold us out of victory lane. Really proud of the guys - everybody at KBM and Rowdy Manufacturing - we appreciate them. It’s a monumental day getting the century mark and winning 100 truck races.”