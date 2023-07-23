Kyle Busch Earns KBM’s 100th win with Last-Lap Pass at Pocono

|
Kyle Busch successfully executed a last-lap pass on former KBM driver Corey Heim Saturday at Pocono to earn his organization’s 100th career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory. Busch, the winningest driver in Truck Series history with 64, led twice for seven laps in the 60-lap event.
The Las Vegas native collected KBM’s first-ever victory at Nashville Superspeedway in the fourth race of its inaugural season (2010). Overall, 18 different drivers have won at least one race behind the wheel of a KBM truck, led by Busch’s 48. Four drivers rank second on the list with seven victories: William Byron, Christopher Bell, Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.