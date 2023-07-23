Saturday, Jul 22

Kyle Busch Earns KBM’s 100th win with Last-Lap Pass at Pocono

NASCAR Truck Series News
Kyle Busch Earns KBM's 100th win with Last-Lap Pass at Pocono

Kyle Busch successfully executed a last-lap pass on former KBM driver Corey Heim Saturday at Pocono to earn his organization’s 100th career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory. Busch, the winningest driver in Truck Series history with 64, led twice for seven laps in the 60-lap event.

 

The Las Vegas native collected KBM’s first-ever victory at Nashville Superspeedway in the fourth race of its inaugural season (2010). Overall, 18 different drivers have won at least one race behind the wheel of a KBM truck, led by Busch’s 48. Four drivers rank second on the list with seven victories: William Byron, Christopher Bell, Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.
 

Kyle Busch, Driver of the No. 51 Zariz Transport Chevrolet:

What does it mean to get KBM’s 100th win?

“It’s pretty cool. It’s been fun – a great ride, obviously. This Silverado was really, really fast, we were just mired in traffic, and I was trying to find a way to make a clean move. Had to make a little bit of a racy one, a little bit of a dicey one getting into two. Heim ran a great race; we just needed this 100th win to get it over with. This Zariz Transport Silverado was just too fast to hold us out of victory lane. Really proud of the guys - everybody at KBM and Rowdy Manufacturing - we appreciate them. It’s a monumental day getting the century mark and winning 100 truck races.”

CRC Brakleen 150 Recap:
  • Busch won Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150. It was his second victory of 2023 and his record-extending 64th victory of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Corey Heim finished second, while Taylor Gray, Christopher Bell and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five.
  • There were five cautions for 20 laps and five lead changes among four drivers, including Busch who led twice times for seven laps.

 

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Owner Point Standings:

The No. 51 team leaves the 15th race of the season seventh in the Craftsman Truck Series owner points standings.

KBM PR

Speedway Digest Staff

