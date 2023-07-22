Toyota Racing - NCTS Pocono Incident Quotes - Tanner Gray

TANNER GRAY, No. 15 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 36th

Hard hit, what happened?

“Yeah, just put myself in a bad spot racing the 1 (Kaz Grala) there. Just got the air taken off of me, got loose and couldn’t catch it. I feel really bad for my guys, they brought a fast Mobil 1 Tundra. I feel like we were pretty decent there to get going and get it sorted out, but honestly, I feel really stupid. I put us in a bad spot. We’ve got to go to Richmond and win, and it’s not a place I’m very good at. I don’t know – put us in a lot of bad spots all year, and did it again there. I don’t know. I need to do a better job. All-in-all, I just feel sorry for my guys and everyone involved in this deal. I need to do a better job.”

What do you now take with you to Richmond?

“Yeah, we are going to a place that I’m not very good at – in a must win. I just want to apologize to my guys. They brought a fast truck and I destroyed it, early on, not racing very smart. I feel really stupid – yeah, just not what we needed to do here today. Proud of everyone at TRICON for bringing fast trucks, I just need to do a better job. I feel like I’ve made a lot of dumb mistakes all year to put us in the position that we are in. To do that at a race that you must run well at is pretty bad. I just need to figure some things out on my end. Proud of everyone at TRICON, Toyota. I appreciate everyone that supports me, I just need to do a better job.”

