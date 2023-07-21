Young’s Motorsports Pocono Raceway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Spencer Boyd Primary Partner(s): Rich Mar Florist Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Tyler Young 2023 Driver Points Position: 28th 2023 Owner Points Position: 35th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at Pocono Raceway, the 15th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career. No. 155: This weekend at Pocono, Boyd will make his 155th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 101st start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon. The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports. Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Pocono Raceway, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Rich Mar Florist as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023. Rich Mar Florist has been the Lehigh Valley’s local florist since 1955. From small beginnings, the company has grown to provide floral arrangements at events large and small across the country. The family-owned business has been involved in motorsports 2019. They have supported drivers and teams of all sizes, even creating their own racing brand, Rich Mar Florist Racing. Rich Mar Florist Racing has sponsored drivers competing in NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Truck Series, 410 and 360 Winged Sprint Cars, Dirt Midgets, IndyCar, and more. They’re also partnered with major venues such as Pocono Raceway, Nashville Superspeedway, Watkins Glen International, and Dover Motor Speedway. They have large partnerships outside of motorsports, including the U.S. Open, AHL partnerships with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins and MILB with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Pocono, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative. Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.) The window for nominations will be open on July 4 through September 11, 2023, for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event, which will include for the first time a women-only hunt. Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in the fall of 2023. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. Four women plus one winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Pocono Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150 will mark Boyd’s fifth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the 2.5-mile triangular race track. In his previous four races at the “Tricky Triangle,” Boyd has a best-track finish of 18th after starting 25th in the 2019 Gander RV 150. He holds an average finish at Pocono of 24.8. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-miles and larger, Boyd has made 14 starts throughout his career with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 18.1. Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports. In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds. Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 101 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.1. Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Rich Mar Florist Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young. Saturday afternoon will be his first dance with the “Tricky Triangle” as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Pocono Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 19th, 20th and 21st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Pocono Raceway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 11th, twice, but most recently with Tyler Dippel in the 2019 edition of the Gander RV 150 on July 27, 2019. Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 20.7 and an average finish of 22.3 in 18 Truck Series starts overall. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 448 starts from 55 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.5 and an average finishing position of 21.6. Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote: On Pocono Raceway: “Headed to the Tricky Triangle! One of the most unique tracks on the schedule and we have some great Pennsylvania local companies on board. So many campers too. I look forward to cruising the campground and having a good race on Saturday afternoon.” On the Bucks for the Brave: “This will be the sixth annual Bucks for the Brave that I will be associated with. I look forward to it every year and am humbled to represent all Veterans and First Responders on my truck. “What Record Rack does to authentically engage my fellow NASCAR fans that love hunting and their country is truly inspiring. I love being a part of it and am honored to help promote nominations.”