GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Pocono Raceway

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003, Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEqui pment.com for more information.

- About Arlon Graphics: The history of Arlon is rooted in its customer-centric approach. What was founded in 1958 as a manufacturer of flexible materials (producing products like cork, rubber, and foam) has evolved into a global company manufacturing millions of feet of cast films. Today, Arlon Graphics is owned by FHT, a family-owned investment firm. Headquartered in Southern California, Arlon supplies the wide-format graphics industry around the world. For more information, visit Arlon.com/NA_EN.

- Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 346 at Pocono Raceway. Debuting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2023, Grant has raced this truck on three separate occasions, earning top-10 finishes every time it's hit the track. Grant drove this Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway in May, where he earned his first win of the season in dominating fashion.

- Pocono ARCA Winner: Grant Enfinger has visited victory lane once before at Pocono Raceway. In 2016, driving for Bret Holmes Racing, Enfinger would take the No. 23 Chevrolet to the win in the ARCA Menards Series' General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200. On that day, the veteran would lead 17 laps after starting deep in 13th position.

- Hensley at Pocono: Jeff Hensley has competed in every CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Pocono since the series made its debut at the track back in 2010. The veteran earned one pole position with Miguel Paludo in 2013, and went on to finish second with him that race, which is his best result at the track. In 13 total starts, Hensley has seven top-10 finishes, two of which were top-fives. Hensley's drivers have led a total of 14 laps at "The Tricky Triangle" with him on top of the pit box.

- #FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: And then, there were two. Just two races left to run in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series regular season! Grant Enfinger has solidly locked himself into post-season championship contention by winning two NCTS races this season - first at Kansas Speedway and second at World Wide Technology Raceway. At the moment, he and the No. 23 team have captured 11 playoffs points (five for each win and one for a stage win in Gateway), which is fifth-highest out of the series' drivers. He looks to continue to earn these points to bolster his total entering the playoffs.

- GE Appearances: Fans attending the CRC Brakleen 150 will have a few opportunities to meet Grant Enfinger throughout the race weekend:

NCTS Autograph Session | Friday, July 21st: Enfinger will sign autographs along with the majority of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series field in the Pocono Raceway Infield from 11:45 AM to 12:30 PM local time on Friday.

Team Chevy Stage | Saturday, July 22nd: Grant will join teammate Rajah Caruth at the Team Chevy stage in the Pocono Raceway Fan Zone on the morning of race day from 9:30 AM ET to 9:45 AM ET.

- From The Drivers Seat: Enfinger's thoughts on returning to Pocono Raceway:

“Pocono is one of the most unique tracks that we have on the schedule with the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, and it's definitely one of the shortest races of the year. We've only got 60 laps to get it done here, so qualifying up front is going to be key with how short the stage lengths are. I like racing here and had a few good runs in the ARCA days, but for some reason it's been tough on us in the Truck Series. Jeff and the rest of the No. 23 team have been doing a bunch of homework to make some big improvements on where we were last year, and I know the chassis is one of our best that we have in our rotation, so hopefully we can right the ship and put a good run together for everyone that supports us with Champion Power Equipment, Chevrolet, and all the guys back at the shop."