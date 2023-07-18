Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Pocono Preview

|
What is the trickiest part of “The Tricky Triangle?
“I would definitely say the tunnel turn. It’s rough and I think every time that you go through it guys just kind of hold their breath because it’s hard to keep your truck stable -- it gets really light through there.”
How does having such short stage lengths affect how the race plays out at Pocono?
“I think it puts a bigger emphasis on qualifying. It’s important to put down a good lap because you don’t want to get behind the eight ball before the race even starts. You don’t want to have to play strategy to get yourself track position and try to contend; you want to be able to contend from the drop of the green flag. In a situation like we are in, we need to go out there and run up front, lead laps and try everything that we can to put ourselves in a position to win the race.”