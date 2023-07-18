Ross Chastain - CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

The No. 41 Truck Last Race at Mid-Ohio: Conor Daly was behind the wheel of the No. 41 Unishippers Silverado two weeks ago at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Daly showed speed throughout the weekend, but was hampered by a power steering problem from the start of practice to the end of the race. Daly battled all race long, finishing 18th.

Daly on Last Race at Mid-Ohio: "Sadly, we struggled from lap one with the power steering going in and out every lap. So, that made it super challenging to drive -- I tried to keep going and hold on. I think the truck was really fast and I appreciate the team's work; it was just a real challenge to get the most out of it. I'd love another shot to come back and give it another run because we were quick. I'm just thankful to have this chance; this is a great team."

Chasing the Owner’s Playoffs: Going into Pocono, the No. 41 team is 43 points out of the owner’s playoffs. Pocono is the penultimate race in the regular season with Richmond being the regular season finale.

Chastain at Pocono Raceway: In four starts at Pocono Raceway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Ross Chastain has not finished worse than 10th. In his last two starts at the track, he has an average finish of 3.5, including a win in 2019, where he led all but six laps.

Chastain on Saturday’s Race at Pocono Raceway: “We’ve had success together at Pocono, scoring a win in 2019. I’m excited to get back into the No. 41 WWEX Racing Chevrolet Silverado again this coming weekend. The Niece Motorsports group has been bringing some fast race trucks to the track lately.”

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR