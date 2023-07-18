Carson Hocevar - CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

Mid-Ohio Recap: After starting just outside the top-10, Carson Hocevar found himself multiple laps down by the end of the first stage after being collected in multiple incidents on the rain-soaked road course. But, with solid strategy and perseverance, Hocevar made up both laps, finishing 12th.

Hocevar on Last Race at Mid-Ohio: “Mid-Ohio was just as tough mentally as it was physically. We had to go through wet and dry conditions, battle a damaged truck, and race with power steering issues throughout the race, so to rebound with a 12th-place finish feels good. We had an incredible strategy call by Phil [Gould] late in the race and I think that’s what saved us. Overall, it was a good turnaround and I’m ready for Pocono.”

Hocevar at Pocono Raceway: In two starts at the Tricky Triangle, Carson Hocevar has an average finish of ninth, including a fifth-place finish a year ago. Hocevar has qualified inside the top-15 for both races and has not finished worse than 13th.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Pocono Raceway: “Niece Motorsports always brings good trucks to Pocono, so I’m excited to get back to the track. We finished inside the top-five there last year and scored stage points. It’s an important track to this team as Ross [Chastain] won here a few years back. It’s a high speed track that gets very technical in the corners, but is super fun to race at and I think we can put our Worldwide Express Silverado up towards the front."

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

