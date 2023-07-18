Tuesday, Jul 18

Birch Gold Group Becomes Part of Zane Smith Championship Run

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team will have a new partner to defend their NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship beginning this weekend. Birch Gold Group will make their NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut with the Front Row Motorsports (FRM) team Friday and Saturday at the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and be the primary of the team later this summer at the Milwaukee (Wis.) Mile.

 

Birch Gold Group is making its NASCAR debut to educate fans about savings in physical precious metals that include gold and silver. The company is a trusted industry leader who helps Americans protect their retirement savings from inflation, economic instability and more with Gold IRAs. Founded in 2003, they have served tens of thousands of customers from all 50 states.

 

"With numerous wins and a championship to his name, Zane Smith and his Front Row Motorsports team are no stranger to gold,” said Andy Klein, Chief Marketing Officer of Birch Gold Group. “And when Zane's racing, he’s in total control. Unfortunately, when it comes to our retirement savings, most of us simply aren’t. The NASCAR fan base is a perfect place for us to educate more people about our services and help them prepare their IRA or 401(k) for the future. We look forward to this partnership and meeting a lot more people.”
 
 

Smith and the FRM team now have all their primary inventory solidified with the addition of Birch Gold Group as Smith defends his championship.

 

“It’s important to have great partners as a part of the team,” said Smith. “The addition of Birch Gold Group just helps keep the team focused on the task at hand on the track, and I can help Birch Gold Group spread their message on and off the track. It’s nice to have everything in place and go and defend this title with all out partners that now includes Birch Gold Group.”

 

Fans can go to www.birchgold.com/zane to learn more.

