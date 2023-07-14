Bull and Boar Barbecue Shop to be the Title Sponsor of Daniel Dye at Homestead Miami Speedway

GMS Racing, in collaboration with Daniel Dye, is thrilled to welcome Bull and Boar Barbecue Shop as the primary sponsor on the No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado at the Homestead Miami Speedway. The Daytona Beach-based company will be prominently featured on the hood of the Petty blue and orange truck on October 21 during the Baptist Health 200. The company will also appear as an associate in each of the remaining 2023 races.

"Very proud to partner with Danny and his family at Bull and Boar Barbecue Shop for the year, and especially for Homestead," commented driver Daniel Dye. "Danny has introduced me to the world of barbecuing and grilling, and it has been a lot of fun!"

Bull and Boar Barbecue Shop is your ultimate destination for everything barbecue, including grills, smokers, pizza ovens, rubs, sauces, charcoal, pellets, and grilling accessories. The shop also boasts a range of local Florida flavors and veteran-owned products.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with GMS Racing and Daniel Dye," said Danny Wentworth, owner of Bull and Boar Barbecue Shop. "NASCAR fans are some of the most passionate in the world, and we can't wait to share our love for great barbecue with them. We look forward to seeing the No. 43 Silverado on the track at the Homestead Miami Speedway."

Bull and Boar Barbecue Shop is also proud to be an official partner of the Race to Stop Suicide, a 501(c)3 non-profit founded by Daniel and Randy Dye.

Explore Bull and Boar's extensive range of products, spices, and accessories by visiting their store in the ONE DAYTONA shopping plaza, situated directly opposite the Daytona International Speedway.

A selection of their products and wide array of spices, rubs and various other items can be conveniently purchased online via their website, bullandboarshop.com.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the penultimate race of the 2023 season on Saturday, October 21st. Live coverage of the Baptist Health 200 will be broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 (TV), the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and Sirius XM NASCAR (Channel 90) at 12:00 PM ET. Follow GMS Racing on social media for continued partner updates and announcements. #WeAreGMS

GMS Racing PR