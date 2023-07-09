Lawless Alan - O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Recap

Alan On Saturday's Race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: "We were so on-edge for the first part of the race; driving in the wet here is incredibly difficult. But, we were able to make up a lot of ground early, grab a stage point, and be very competitive for most of the running. A few mistakes may have set us back a little bit but, I'm glad we were able to show our pace and we'll try to do it again in Pocono."

Race Recap: Lawless Alan grew up racing at many of the famous road courses around the country. So needless to say, he was optimistic heading into Mid-Ohio. Although the weekend didn’t start as planned for the No. 45 team, a finish of 17th matches they’re season-best.

A race that began in the rain worked in Alan’s favor as he was able to make his way through traffic and into the top-15 for most of the first stage. From there, he was able to gain more positions en route to a 10th-place finish and a stage point when Stage One ended.

Stage Two was where the action picked up the No. 45 pit stall as Alan would spin soon after the restart to begin the stage. Crew chief, Wally Rogers, and team worked hard to clean the nose of the truck as well as repair the slight damage on the fender of his Silverado. Under repairs, Alan would lose a lap but get the Free Pass just a few laps later to return to the lead lap. Alan would finish Stage Two in 31st.

The final stage was a true test of attrition as many drivers had damage and hurt feelings. Fortunately for Alan, he was able to make his way forward through different caution periods to finish in 17th, matching his season-best.

Niece Motorsports PR