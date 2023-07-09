Carson Hocevar - O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Recap

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: "This race was a total team effort. From our lap four incident with the tire down, to the various incidents we were in because of the wet weather, this team fought. We were multiple laps down for most of the race and for us to finish just outside the top-ten is great. If we want to chase a championship, we need to be able to battle adversity like this."

Race Recap: Carson Hocevar was strong throughout the weekend at Mid-Ohio. A 2nd-place practice time was backed up by an 11th-place qualifying effort Friday afternoon. But, a weekend that started out smooth didn’t continue into the race on Saturday.

Just four laps after the green flag flew Saturday afternoon, Hocevar cut a left-rear tire after being involved in contact with another truck. But, the calamity didn’t end there for the No. 42 team. Just laps later, Hocevar was involved in another incident which resulted in substantial damage to his truck. After three pit stops for repairs in Stage One, Hocevar would finish the stage in 36th.

As the race went on, Hocevar was able to regain positions as well as the laps he lost from being involved in various incidents. The Michigan-born driver would go on to finish 34th in the second stage and regain another lap as he stayed out under the yellow.

The final stage produced a handful of yellows, but fortunately for Hocevar, he was able to get back on the lead lap and break into the top-20 for the first time since Stage One. In the end, Hocevar and the No. 42 team would finish in 12th after a chaotic road course race.

