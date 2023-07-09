Conor Daly - O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Recap

Daly On Saturday’s Race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: Sadly, we struggled from lap one with the power steering going in and out every lap. So, that made it super challenging to drive -- I tried to keep going and hold on. I think the truck was really fast and I appreciate the team's work; it was just a real challenge to get the most out of it. I'd love another shot to come back and give it another run because we were quick. I'm just thankful to have this chance; this is a great team.

Race Recap: Just a week after he filled in for Simon Pagenaud in the NTT Indycar Series race, Conor Daly strapped into the Unishippers No. 41 Silverado excited about returning to the track. Daly impressed in practice with a 14th-place effort in his first laps in a truck on a road course. But, after a 18th-place qualifying run, Daly would have to start at the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments after a power steering problem.

Though the Indiana-native started in the rear, he was able to make his way into the top-20 by lap seven and make his way up to 13th before the stage break on Lap 20. Under this caution, Mike Hillman Jr. made the call to put four slick tires on his Silverado as the track began to dry.

Stage Two didn’t go as the No. 41 team had planned after an off-track excursion plastered the front of the truck with mud, causing an overheating problem. Once the team cleaned the grill of his Silverado, Daly went back out to finish 23rd in the second stage.

Stage Three was caution-filled and hard to get into a rhythm. But, Daly was able to drive his way into the top-15 for a majority until he fell back late in the running. Overall, Daly was able to pilot the Unishippers Silverado to an 18th-place finish while the No. 41 team stays in 14th in the owner’s championship.

