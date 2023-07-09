NCTS: Corey Heim scores second win of the season at Mid-Ohio

Corey Heim won Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



Heim, who started from the Pole led 30 of the 67 lap race.



The victory marks his fourth win of his career and second this season.



“It’s just unbelievable,” Heim said post-race. “We came here with high expectations. I felt like I did a good job last year of staying up front but I put in the work to go from being a third place truck to a winning truck.”



Rounding out the top five were Zane Smith in second, Christian Eckes in third, Stewart Friesen in fourth and Ben Rhodes in fifth.



Zane Smith, who finished in second rebounded after starting the race from the rear of the field after his team had to make adjustments to his truck prior to the start of the race.



Saturday’s race at Mid-Ohio started in the rain, giving Truck series drivers time on NASCAR’s wet weather tire. The rain would eventually pass and teams would switch back to slicks for the remainder of the race.



Rounding out the top ten were Matt Crafton in sixth, Ty Majeski in seventh, Matt DiBenedetto in eighth, Nicholas Sanchez in ninth and Tyler Ankrum in tenth.



Saturday’s race at Mid-Ohio seen 10 cautions for 23 caution laps.



The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Pocono Raceway in two weeks as just two races remain before the playoffs. Coverage begins at noon eastern on FS1 & MRN on Saturday, July 22nd.



Stage 1 Winner: Ben Rhodes

Stage 2 Winner: Ty Majeski

Race Winner: Corey Heim