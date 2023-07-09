GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Post-Race Quote: “It was a little bit of a frustrating day for us at Mid-Ohio. I felt like we had a pretty good Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet, and could have been a top-five truck till we got to about 10 laps to go in the last stage there. It seemed like we kept burning the rear tires off and losing a bit of lateral grip, but stayed pretty good everywhere else. We didn’t cut the tire down all the way with that contact midway through the race, but it pushed the fender in and we had to pit under green and lost all of our track position. Drove back up to the top-10 and thought we would walk away with a good finish, but the chaos that ensues on these restarts didn’t work out in our favor this time.

It’s frustrating because I definitely feel like we had a better truck than what the results will show, got zero stage points and ended up 11th. I do think that Jeff and the guys did a good job on our truck still; we still have a bit of a ways to go to be a contender on the road courses but I feel like we made progress from where we were last year.”