Saturday, Jul 08

GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Jul 08 0
GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NK Photography Photo
Toggle editor

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Silverado RST
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 5TH

FINISH: 11TH

POINTS: 5TH

Post-Race Quote: “It was a little bit of a frustrating day for us at Mid-Ohio. I felt like we had a pretty good Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet, and could have been a top-five truck till we got to about 10 laps to go in the last stage there. It seemed like we kept burning the rear tires off and losing a bit of lateral grip, but stayed pretty good everywhere else. We didn’t cut the tire down all the way with that contact midway through the race, but it pushed the fender in and we had to pit under green and lost all of our track position. Drove back up to the top-10 and thought we would walk away with a good finish, but the chaos that ensues on these restarts didn’t work out in our favor this time. 

It’s frustrating because I definitely feel like we had a better truck than what the results will show, got zero stage points and ended up 11th. I do think that Jeff and the guys did a good job on our truck still; we still have a bit of a ways to go to be a contender on the road courses but I feel like we made progress from where we were last year.”
 

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Chevrolet Silverado RST
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 19TH

FINISH: 29TH

POINTS: 17TH

Post-Race Quote: “Well, I got what I wanted with it raining, but at first I felt like I wasn’t able to execute as well as I should have by going off the racetrack. I felt like when it was wet I was one of the best out there, but as it dried I found some of the strengths and weaknesses of our Wendell Scott Foundation Silverado. My goal was to execute as well as possible and I felt like once it dried off we were able to do a good job and did what we could to get the truck to its potential. But then I just got spun out. I hate that for Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, Ron Booth, Team Chevy, and everyone that puts our trucks together as well as my supporters. I felt like we had a top-10 or 12 day there, but just got spun out and wish it didn’t happen. Onto one of my home tracks at Pocono next.”
 

Daniel Dye, No. 43 Giuseppe's Steel City Pizza Chevrolet Silverado RST
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 17TH

FINISH: 14TH

POINTS: 16TH

 

 

Post-Race Quote: “That was a really good race for us; we ran up inside the top-15 and close to the top-10 for most of the day. At the beginning of stage two, we got spun and put in the back, but overall it was a good fight back in our Giuseppe’s Steel City Pizza / Solar-Fit Chevrolet Silverado RST. To get back up to 14th was good but we had to work a little bit harder than we wanted to. Without the incident in the beginning of stage two, I felt like we could have gotten a top-10 finish. We’re making progress every week and I’m looking forward to getting to Pocono with our No. 43 Champion Container Chevy.”



GMS Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Heim Scores Second Win of the Season
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.