Dye - Mid-Ohio Preview

2023 NASCAR Truck Series Stats
Starts: 13; Best start: 9th; Best finish: 11th (Gateway); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 17th

Chassis History
Dye and the No. 43 team will compete at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in GMS Racing chassis no. 140. Zane Smith drove this chassis to a couple of top-10 finishes at the Circuit Of The Americas and Watkins Glen International in 2021, finishing as high of sixth place at the Glen. Daniel raced this chassis earlier this year at COTA for his NCTS road course debut, finishing in the 18th spot. 

Rookie of the Year
Daniel's 22nd place finish in the most recent event at Nashville Superspeedway was the fourth-highest rookie result of the race. Dye is still scored in fourth position in the rookie points standings, 126 behind leading candidate, Nick Sanchez, but now only three points behind Rajah Caruth in third.

Daniel Dye Quote

What did you learn about Mid-Ohio last year in the ARCA car that you can apply to this weekend? 

“So much about road course racing is being comfortable at that specific race track. Between the ARCA race last year and our training with the Chevrolet drivers earlier this year in street cars, I’ve had two weekends on the race track and I am looking forward to getting back to it. It is a really fun race track. I am looking forward to seeing what we can do with our No. 43 Giuseppe's Steel Pizza team. I'm hoping the rain stays away and I hope we can get a couple of good finishes before the regular season ends.”

Daniel Dye PR

