Dye - Mid-Ohio Preview

Daniel Dye Quote

What did you learn about Mid-Ohio last year in the ARCA car that you can apply to this weekend?

“So much about road course racing is being comfortable at that specific race track. Between the ARCA race last year and our training with the Chevrolet drivers earlier this year in street cars, I’ve had two weekends on the race track and I am looking forward to getting back to it. It is a really fun race track. I am looking forward to seeing what we can do with our No. 43 Giuseppe's Steel Pizza team. I'm hoping the rain stays away and I hope we can get a couple of good finishes before the regular season ends.”