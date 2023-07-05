Zane Smith and the No. 38 Tipico Sportsbook F-150 Team Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES Coming off a second-place finish at the Nashville Superspeedway, Smith and the Tipico team look to keep their momentum going at the 2.2-mile road course. Smith finished second in last year's event, finishing right on the bumper of Parker Kligerman in a dramatic race. Smith took the checkered in the CRAFTSMAN truck race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this season and now has two wins on a road course in the series- both coming at COTA. CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON “I think Zane’s road course talent is one of the best in the series and we’ve been happy with our road course setups. We’ve always had good speed. After our performance at Nashville, we want to come back and compete for the win and get back the points lead if we can. A win is even better.” DRIVER ZANE SMITH “I love road course racing. Winning COTA two years in a row was cool and racing Parker last year for the win here was fun. I expect another great truck this weekend and hopefully this time we get the win with Tipico at their first race.”