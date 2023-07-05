Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Mid-Ohio Preview

|
How does Mid-Ohio compare to other road courses that you’ve raced at?
“I like Mid-Ohio. In a weird sense it races kind of like a short track but it’s a road course – as weird as that sounds. It’s very hard on tires and there will be some beating and banging and sliding around, so it makes for great racing and a good show for the fans. It kind of gives you that short track feel with some bump and runs. It’s definitely my favorite of the road courses that we go to in the Truck Series.”
You were able to go to Mid-Ohio for a track day earlier this year. How beneficial will that be with limited practice time?
“I think any time you can go and get laps, get an idea of the track layout and the feel of things, find certain patches and grooves before you go there for the real thing is always beneficial no matter what type of vehicle you are in. I’m not really a road course expert but having already been there is a big advantage. I ran decent there last year and hoping to do a lot better this year in KBM equipment.”