Lawless Alan - Rackley Roofing 200 Race Recap

Alan On Friday’s Race at Nashville Superspeedway: "That was one of the hardest hits I've had in a truck. That said, I'm super thankful that these trucks are so safe to let me walk away without injury. I hate it for my guys with all the hard work they put in. In the end, the incident was out of our control and we were along for the ride. Thank you to everyone who makes this possible and I'm looking forward to road course racing in Mid-Ohio in two weeks."

Race Recap: Lawless Alan's Rackley Roofing 200 had an early ending after an incident on lap 5 damaged his AUTOChargit Silverado beyond repair. Alan's team worked hard to meet minimum speed after the accident, but a blown tire on the ensuing restart ended their day.



Alan would finish in 36th-place, remaining in 24th in the driver's championship standings.

Niece Motorsports PR