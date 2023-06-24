Chase Purdy Picks Up Seventh Top-10 Finish of 2023

Chase Purdy was running eighth with 10 laps remaining in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway when a late-race caution set up a three-lap shootout to the finish. After discussing whether to hit pit road for the final set of sticker tires or remain on track, crew chief Jimmy Villeneuve elected for track position and the No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado lined up on the inside of the second row for the final restart after a handful of trucks scored in front of him elected to pit. Purdy got a strong surge on the restart and propelled Carson Hocevar past the outside lane. After giving Hocevar the push, Purdy lost momentum and would find himself trying to fend off several drivers that were carrying more speed than him into Turn 1. The 23-year-old driver would fall back to sixth position by the time the field crossed the line with two laps remaining and remain there at the end of the race. It was the seventh top-10 finish across 13 races this season for Purdy, who began the year with five top 10s across his first 52 Truck Series starts. Despite the strong finish, he remains 13th in the Truck Series standings and will have to make up 39 points or win one of the final three races to make the playoffs.