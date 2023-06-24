Early Accident Relegates Jack Wood to 30th-Place Finish at Nashville

After qualifying 13th for Friday night’s race at Nashville Superspeedway, Jack Wood sustained significant damage to the nose of his Rowdy Manufacturing Silverado early in the race when two trucks spun in front of him on lap 5. Wood was able to maneuver around the outside of the first truck, but the second truck slid up into his path and he was unable to avoid it. The No. 51 team would make repairs to the significant damage to the nose of his Silverado and he was able to return to action. Wood was able to maintain minimum speed and get off the Damage Vehicle Clock when the race resumed. Unfortunately, the damage to the right-front fender caused a tire rub and a subsequent flat tire would force Wood to hit pit road under green-flag conditions. After getting fresh right-side tires, he returned to the track four laps down and would go on to finish the race in the 30th position.