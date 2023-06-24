GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

Post-Race Quote: "Overall, it was a pretty rough night all the way around in Nashville. We couldn't really catch any breaks and couldn't really make anything happen on our end too. It was unfortunate, because we felt like we had a pretty good truck after practice; we were just on the tight side. We fired off in the race a little bit loose, and then we kind of got stuck back in some bad traffic after a series of bad restarts and pit road mistakes and everything else. Then, we got in a wreck on pit road, and it drove a fair amount worse after that. Then, somehow we got involved in another incident off turn four there at the end. Honestly, after everything that we had happen to us tonight we were fortunate to salvage a 13th place finish. It was just a little bit of a frustrating day.

I did feel pretty confident in what we had in practice and feel like there is some promise there that we can take away with this truck, but we just missed some stuff in the race. We'll take a look at it when we get back and regroup and get ready for Mid-Ohio."