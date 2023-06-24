CTS: Carson Hocevar wins Rackley Roofing 200 taking home $50,000 Triple Truck Challenge bonus

Starting from the pole, Nick Sanchez would take the green flag clearing quickly from Currey who had posted his best qualifying effort of his career before Rajah Caruth would challenge and take the spot within laps of the green flag.

Just as Sanchez who had cleared away by over a half-second on the field, Deegan would hook the inside apron sending her truck up the track into Lawless Alan sending him spinning and into the wall. Jack Wood, who tried to avoid, would miss Deegan but get into the No. 45 machine coming back down the track from getting into the wall.

The restart wouldn’t last long when the tire on the No. 45 machine of Alan would give way after previous damage to the truck would cut the tire down sending Alan back into the wall. Alan would slow and stop the truck in turns one and two, ending his night early just 11 laps into the event.

As laps would continue to wind down in stage one, reigning champion Zane Smith would make passes getting into the top-three chasing down the leaders.

Smith would overtake Caruth who led briefly before getting passed back by Sanchez. As Sanchez would take back the lead, Caurth would start losing fuel pressure allowing Smith to get by and set his sights on Sanchez for the lead. Within two laps, Smith would take the lead with just six laps remaining in stage one.

Through that series Caruth would slow and end up having to go to pit road for the team to add fuel into the truck to no avail before going to work on the fueling system. Caurth would go from leading to multiple laps down in the closing stages of stage one.

When stage one concluded, Zane Smith who had taken over the lead just six laps prior would win the stage over Sanchez, Currey, Hocevar and Heim to round out the top-five.

Under the caution, Heim would take over the lead after getting off pit road first over Sanchez, Currey and stage one winner Z. Smith.

While going more than 10 laps down working on the truck the No. 24 team would take the truck to the garage to make further repairs to the fueling system that brought Caruth to pit road prior to the end of stage one. Caruth would eventually make it back out but would be more than 30 laps down.

Stage two would be slowed within laps of the end when Friesen would spin off turn two. When the leaders would come to pit road Matt DiBenedetto would be the only truck staying out to challenge for the stage two win.

Stage two would end when Dye would get around in turn two spinning as Riggs would make contact with the No. 43 machine sending him up the track and in the path of Holmes who would slam into the side of Riggs truck.

Holmes would end up taking his truck straight to the garage ending his night.

Following the chaos to end the stage, Heim would win stage two over Hocevar, DiBenedetto, Z. Smith and Rhodes.

The final stage would get underway with Heim, Hocevar and Z. Smith breaking away from the field but within laps, Thompson while battling with Eckes would get turned and backed his truck into the wall.

On the restart Hocevar would battle with Heim for nearly two laps before taking the lead with 38 to go.

Smith would begin a march to the front first getting around Bayley Currey then Corey Heim but by the time he would make his way to second place behind Hocevar the lead had grown by over two-second slowing the progression of Smith who had led earlier and winning the first stage of the race.

Caution would once again be displayed with just eight laps to go when Eckes and Friesen would tangle down the front sliding through the ballfield to set up a shootout to the checkered flag.

The final green flag would come with three laps to go for Hocevar leading the field over Z. Smith and Purdy. On the restart Hocevar would get away with the lead but a hard charging Z. Smith would try and make the challenge to no avail ending up the night in second followed by Sanchez who started on the pole, Heim and Currey who started on the outside pole.

In addition to the win, Hocevar and the No 42 Niece Motorsports team would take home the final $50,000 Triple Truck Challenge bonus.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns Saturday, July 8th at mid-Ohio at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.