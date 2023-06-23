CTS: What to watch for in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway

Triple Truck Challenge: After two rounds in the challenge the finale will come tonight in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway after a two-week break. From the start no driver has managed to take home all three, including this year when Grant Enfinger took home the first win followed by Ben Rhodes at Charlotte. Both Enfinger and Rhodes are open to an additional $150,000 should they win tonight or $50,000 if we have a new winner.

Hot or not: Heading into the race tonight is the reigning series champion who’s been on a four week not so hot streak starting in Darlington with a 22nd place finish and 32nd place finish in North Wilkesboro after starting last and getting involved in a crash. In the last outing for Smith was a 20th place finish in Gateway.

However, last year, Smith would finish in the second stop after leading 70 laps.

Points lead: TRICON Garage driver, Corey Heim continues to hold onto the points lead with four races remaining in the regular season for the truck series. Heim was able to grab the points lead back at North Wilkesboro with a stage win and a sixth-place finish, but that lead has since dwindled down to just one point over Majeski and nine points over Zane Smith.

No driver can clinch tonight the regular season championship with the number of races left and the tight points battle up front.

In/Out: Six drivers including Heim, Zane Smith, Eckes, Hocevar, Enfinger and Rhodes are locked into the playoffs by virtue of their wins with Majeski and Crafton in on points.

Double duty: Zane Smith will also take over the No 28 RSS Racing machine this weekend with Hocevar in the No 77 Spire Motorsports car in the Xfinity Series tomorrow afternoon in the Tennessee Lottery 250.

100 starts: Spencer Boyd will make his 100th start tonight in the truck series tonight in the Rackley Roofing 200. Boyd has one win, two top-fives and three top-10s over his career in the truck series.