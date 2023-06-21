Dye - Nashville Preview

Nashville Preview Overview

On Friday night, Daniel Dye will make his debut at the Nashville Superspeedway, as part of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season. So far this season, Dye has 12 starts, with his best starting position being 10th and his best finish, 11th at Gateway. He currently holds the 18th position in the point rankings in the No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado.

Dye will be racing with GMS Racing Chassis No. 348, the same Silverado he debuted with a 13th-place finish at Kansas Speedway and later secured a top-20 finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway. His team's crew chief, Blake Bainbridge, will also be making his debut at Nashville in the truck series, having previously earned a best finish of 11th with Jamie McMurray in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2005.

Despite a setback in St. Louis due to a pit road miscue, Dye demonstrated impressive resilience and racing prowess, at one point challenging for the race lead. He eventually finished just outside the top 10, securing his best career finish.

Sponsored by Champion Container Corporation for the second time this year, Dye expressed confidence in his team's capabilities and optimism for the upcoming race in Nashville, citing their past performance with the same truck at Kansas as a positive indicator.