Dye - Nashville Preview

Nashville Preview
Nashville Preview Overview
On Friday night, Daniel Dye will make his debut at the Nashville Superspeedway, as part of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season. So far this season, Dye has 12 starts, with his best starting position being 10th and his best finish, 11th at Gateway. He currently holds the 18th position in the point rankings in the No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado.
Dye will be racing with GMS Racing Chassis No. 348, the same Silverado he debuted with a 13th-place finish at Kansas Speedway and later secured a top-20 finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway. His team's crew chief, Blake Bainbridge, will also be making his debut at Nashville in the truck series, having previously earned a best finish of 11th with Jamie McMurray in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2005.
Despite a setback in St. Louis due to a pit road miscue, Dye demonstrated impressive resilience and racing prowess, at one point challenging for the race lead. He eventually finished just outside the top 10, securing his best career finish.
Sponsored by Champion Container Corporation for the second time this year, Dye expressed confidence in his team's capabilities and optimism for the upcoming race in Nashville, citing their past performance with the same truck at Kansas as a positive indicator.
2023 NASCAR Truck Series Stats
Chassis History
Blake Bainbridge at Nashville
Rookie of the Year
Daniel Dye Quote
Your performance in Gateway had to be a big confidence booster to you, so how do you think your first start in Nashville will go knowing that you are capable of running up front?
“Yeah, I'm definitely looking forward to going back to another intermediate track. I think after St. Louis, we're feeling pretty good about what the No. 43 team is capable of doing each and every week. We're going to be racing the same truck as what we ran at Kansas, so hopefully some of our speed can translate there since we were able to have a good run with it in Kansas City. I'm thankful for having Champion Container onboard our Chevrolet this weekend for the second time this year; the truck looks good and we are going to try our best to give it a good run!”
Daniel Dye PR